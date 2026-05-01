Police respond to threat at Lakeland International Airport

Officials say the Lakeland Police Department is currently responding to a threat at Lakeland International Airport (LAL).
According to the release, "all airport operations are currently suspended."
Officials urge people "to avoid traveling in or near the area at this time."
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 students killed
A University of South Florida student has launched a petition calling for safety reforms at Avalon Heights apartments in Tampa following the deaths of two USF doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy.
Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 USF doctoral students were killed