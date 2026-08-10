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Trooper injured in pursuit with reckless driver on I-4 in Polk County: FHP

Trooper injured in pursuit with reckless driver on I-4 in Polk County: FHP
FHP
Trooper injured in pursuit with reckless driver on I-4 in Polk County: FHP
Posted

Florida Highway Patrol said a FHP trooper was injured in a crash involving a reckless driver on I-4.

The trooper was pursuing the vehicle on I-4 in Hillsborough County and continued into Polk County around 4 a.m. on Aug. 10.

FHP said the suspect, Antwan Brinson, attempted to exit I-4 and lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the FHP vehicle.

I-4 and lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the FHP vehicle

Brinson then got out of his vehicle and attempted to carjack a passing vehicle. FHP said troopers tased the suspect during the attempted carjacking and were able to take him into custody.

The FHP sergeant was taken to the hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

I-4 reckless driver crash

Brinson was treated at the hospital and then taken to the Polk County jail. He was charged with numerous felonies.

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