Polk County detectives investigating fatal ATV crash near Polk City: PCSO

POLK CITY, Fla. — A Polk City man's death is under investigation after he crashed his all-terrain vehicle (ATV) early Thursday morning.

Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) deputies began responding to the crash on Fussell Road around 3 a.m. on April 23.

The incident happened about two miles north of Polk City, where first responders found 39-year-old Brandon Roy Moran deceased, with severe head trauma after crashing his Polaris Sportsman 400 ATV.

Investigators said Moran lost control of the ATV and was ejected, causing him to hit his head on the pavement, according to the preliminary investigation. Deputies said Moran "remained on the ground for an unknown period of time before his head was struck by an unknown passing vehicle."

PCSO said the driver of the second vehicle did not stop, and possibly was unaware of Moran being on the ground.

Fussell Road was closed for about four hours, per the report.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.