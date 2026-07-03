Polk County extends water restrictions through Oct. 1

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County utility customers will remain under one-day-per-week irrigation restrictions through Oct. 1 as drought conditions continue and regional water shortage measures remain in effect.

According to Polk County, the modified watering restrictions have been extended because of ongoing drought conditions and an extended water shortage order issued by the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

The restrictions apply to all customers served by Polk County Utilities, including homes, businesses, homeowners associations, private well users and reclaimed water customers.