Polk County nonprofit free-ride program takes residents to food pantries, grocery store

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — For some residents without reliable transportation, simply getting food can be a major challenge. Now, one local nonprofit is expanding a program to bridge that gap, one free ride at a time.

An emergency surgery last year forced Pamela Ireton to use the money she had been saving for a car to cover medical bills instead. Without reliable transportation, she said something as routine as grocery shopping became another obstacle.

“I do have a scooter that has a basket on it that I zip around town on. And the length of drive for it and the number of bags that I would be bringing home would make it quite difficult for me to be able to do that, and the weather here in Florida is challenging,” Ireton said.

That is where We Care of Central Florida steps in. The nonprofit is known for helping low-income and uninsured residents in Polk County access specialty medical care.

The organization launched Project Ride to Wellness last fall. The program provides patients with free Uber rides to grocery stores and food pantries.

“It’s made my life so much easier to handle. I can go to two different food banks. So, I go to Salvation Army, and I go to The Mission once a month, and also it gives me a ride to Walmart,” Ireton said.

WFTS

Eligible residents can call We Care of Central Florida to book a free ride to one of the program's partner grocery stores and 43 food pantries. Last month the nonprofit provided more than 100 free rides. Community engagement coordinator Lissette Arroyo-Ortiz said she expects that number to grow.

“There’s just a need for transportation for low-income, uninsured residents in Polk County because of the rurality of the area. And according to the 2024 transportation report, there’s an increase of a need,” Arroyo-Ortiz said.

WFTS

With new grant funding, we care says it's expanding the service to seniors and veterans. For Ireton, the rides have made it easier to access both affordable groceries and fresh food.

“I had intestinal surgery in December so I’m gluten-free and then I’m bland free. So those types of foods are very expensive. I can go into The Mission and get name-brand foods, sometimes fresh fruits, and vegetables as well. So there’s a great savings there,” said Ireton.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.