Polk County man claimed $2M prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off game

FORT MEAD, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced a Polk County man won $2 million from a scratch-off game.
The agency said 50-year-old Emorie Clark of Fort Mead claimed a $2 million top prize from the $2,000,000 GOLD RUSH MULTIPLIER scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery Headquarters on Oct. 7.
Clark chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1.276 million, according to the agency.
The announcement said Clark bought the winning ticket from Mac’s Discount Beverage located at 822 N. Charleston Ave. in Fort Mead.
