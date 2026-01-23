Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Polk County man claimed $2M prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Posted

FORT MEAD, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced a Polk County man won $2 million from a scratch-off game.

The agency said 50-year-old Emorie Clark of Fort Mead claimed a $2 million top prize from the $2,000,000 GOLD RUSH MULTIPLIER scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery Headquarters on Oct. 7.

Clark chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1.276 million, according to the agency.

The announcement said Clark bought the winning ticket from Mac’s Discount Beverage located at 822 N. Charleston Ave. in Fort Mead.

