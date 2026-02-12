Driver ejected, killed in Mulberry crash involving dump truck: PCSO

MULBERRY, Fla. — A two-vehicle crash in Mulberry claimed the life of a driver, according to officials.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Feb. 11 on Church Avenue near Carter Road, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Investigators say a dump truck hauling millings from nearby road construction was completing a U-turn when a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban approached from behind in the same lane and struck the truck’s left rear side.

Deputies say his impact tore off the Suburban’s right side, causing the vehicle to spin, flip, and eject the driver into the median. Construction workers nearby freed the partially trapped driver before first responders arrived. PCSO said he was initially conscious and alert with apparent non-life-threatening injuries, but his condition quickly worsened at a local hospital, and he died from his injuries.

Officials noted the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and no airbags were deployed.

Investigators also detected an odor of alcohol on the Suburban driver at the scene prior to hospitalization.

The dump truck driver showed no signs of impairment, according to PCSO.

This is an ongoing investigation.