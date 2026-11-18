BARTOW, Fla. — An imam who was interrupted while delivering an invocation at a Bartow City Commission meeting is speaking out about the experience, saying his message was for people of all backgrounds.

WATCH: Imam speaks out after prayer interrupted at Bartow Commission meeting

Imam speaks out after prayer interrupted at Bartow commission meeting

Imam Sajid Bhuiya of Masjid Al-Nur Mosque was invited by the Bartow City Attorney to deliver the invocation during the November 16 city commission meeting.

"I took this opportunity as a great and tremendous honor and privilege from City Hall that they invited me to invoke God‘s blessing,” Bhuiya said.

His prayer was interrupted when some people in the audience began reciting the Lord's Prayer.

Despite the disruption, Bhuiya said he wanted to emphasize the importance of treating everyone with dignity.

"Regardless of which culture you're from, which language you speak, everyone needs to be treated with dignity," Bhuiya said. "I'm a human, you're a human."

The decision to have a Muslim religious leader deliver the invocation drew criticism from some residents.

During public comment, Lakeland resident Jonathan Alegado questioned the city's decision to welcome an Islamic prayer.

"I'm a little confused how we've forgotten so quickly and just welcomed Islam back in," Alegado said.

Longtime Bartow resident Lauren Smith recorded video of the incident. She said she was disturbed by what she witnessed, including people making obscene gestures and shouting at the imam.

"They were saying, 'Go back to where you came from,' all while holding up the middle finger and saying the Lord's Prayer. It's crazy," Smith said. "As a Christian, it's mind-blowing to me."

In an emailed statement, the City of Bartow said:

"While historically the opening invocation/prayer is one based on Christian traditions, the opportunity is open to all faiths. This is consistent with the United States Constitution."

Later in the meeting, a Christian prayer was delivered during the public comment portion.

Bhuiya said he has since received supportive messages from rabbis, pastors and residents.

"I'm being bombarded with phone calls and all positive remarks. So many of them want to educate themselves," Bhuiya said.



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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.