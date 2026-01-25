Osceola motorcyclist killed in Polk crash after car enters path: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County motorcyclist was killed in a Polk County crash on Saturday after a vehicle turned into his path, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. westbound Ronald Reagan Parkway, just west of the intersection with Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Loughman, according to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) report.

The Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived to find motorcyclist Reinaldo Lopez, Jr. 41, of Poinciana (Osceola County) dead at the scene. Lopez was riding a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle.

The other vehicle involved was a 2015 Mercedes Benz sedan driven by Melissa Soberanis, 30, of Davenport. A passenger in the was identified as Sihomaris Seise, 25, of Winter Garden.

A preliminary investigation by PCSO showed that Lopez was traveling west on Ronald Reagan Parkway on his bike.

The Mercedes had been traveling east, but was making a U-turn at Thousand Oaks Boulevard, in order to head west.

During the U-turn, the Mercedes entered the path of the motorcycle, and the two vehicles collided, the report stated.

Lopez had been wearing a helmet, and both women were wearing their seatbelts. Neither woman was injured.

Speed did not appear to have been a factor in the crash, and criminal charges are not anticipated.

Ronald Reagan Parkway was closed for approximately three hours after the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.