Rabies case reported as first of 2026 in Polk County: PCSO

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The first case of rabies in Polk County this year has been confirmed in Lake Wales.

Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said on March 21 a resident in the 1700 block of Masterpiece Road found his dog standing over a bat in the yard.

The bat was sent to the State Laboratory in Tampa, and results sent to animal control on March 25 confirmed the bat tested positive for rabies.

The dog's owner was unsure if the dog was in contact with the bat.

PCSO said the dog will remain under quarantine at the family's home.

Residents are reminded to not approach any animal that is acting in an unusual or suspicious manner.

PCSO said if you think you or your pet has had an "exposure," please contact the PCSO Animal Control Section at 863-577-1762.