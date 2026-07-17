RFK Jr. to join Florida agriculture leaders to discuss orange juice standards

LAKELAND, Fla. — United States Rep. Laurel Lee will hold a press conference in Lakeland with Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Sen. Ashley Moody, Florida agriculture leaders, and Florida citrus growers.
The press conference is scheduled for Friday, July 17, at 3:30 p.m. Officials will discuss revisions to the Brix standards for orange juice.
Tampa Bay 28 will stream the press conference on our website and Facebook page.
Church pastor describes gunshots after 2 Hillsborough County deputies were shot
A pastor at a church in Ruskin described hearing the gunfire after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a suspect shot two deputies.
Church pastor describes gunshots after 2 Hillsborough County deputies were shot