TRAFFIC ALERT: Cypress Gardens Blvd. in Winter Haven partially closed after semi-truck crash

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Police said all eastbound lanes of Cypress Gardens Blvd are shut down after a semi-truck crash.

Police said all eastbound lanes of Cypress Gardens Blvd. at Lake Ruby Dr. and one westbound lane of Cypress Gardens Blvd. at Cypress Gardens Rd. will be closed while workers respond to a serious crash.

Officials said the crash happened at 5:13 a.m. and involved a semi-truck.

Drivers should use alternate routes at this time.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.