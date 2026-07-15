Lakeland school zone cameras will start issuing tickets after 8,000 warnings mailed

LAKELAND, Fla. — As students get ready to head back to class next month, Lakeland police are reminding drivers to slow down.

Earlier this year, the Lakeland Police Department installed 14 speed enforcement cameras near eight schools.

"The concern was we've had quite a few pedestrian crashes, some in school zones, some near school zones. We wanted to do something to try to reduce that and have that presence,” said Hans Lehman, Assistant Police Chief.

Since the cameras were installed, drivers caught going more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit, while school zone lights are flashing only received warning notices. The department issued 8,000 warnings to drivers who were caught speeding in school zones.

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“When you do see a video of someone going through a school zone at 57 miles an hour, that is pretty concerning not just for us, but the motoring public and the kids most of all, trying to get to school,” Lehman said.

Starting August 11, violators caught on camera will receive a $100 citation. Many parents say the cameras add another layer of protection for children walking to and from school.

"I think it's a very positive thing, especially for the community. It gives people more of a consequence if they aren't paying attention and just helps keep the kids as safe as possible," said Savannah Dailey.

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Some drivers question whether automated enforcement goes too far.

“I want what’s best to keep the school safe for the children, but I also think that it may be infringing upon our First Amendment rights and our right not to incriminate ourselves,” Mike Wagner said.

Every potential violation is reviewed by police officers before a citation is mailed to the vehicle's registered owner. Similar to a red-light camera citation, the ticket can be contested.

“I mean it’s our kids that we’re talking about. I think their safety should be everybody’s number one priority,” Dailey said.

School Zone Camera Locations:



Lincoln Academy – 10th Street

Crystal Lake Elementary / Crystal Lake Middle School – N. Crystal Lake Drive and S. Crystal Lake Drive

Southwest Middle School – Lincoln Avenue

North Lakeland Elementary – W. Robson Street

Lakeland High School – Hollingsworth Road

Lakeland Highlands Middle School – Lake Miriam Drive

Sleepy Hill Elementary – Sleepy Hill Road

Dixieland Elementary, Southwest Elementary, and Southwest Middle School – Beacon Road



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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.