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19 plead guilty in Florida bank fraud scheme tied to gang investigation: DOJ

19 plead guilty in Florida bank fraud scheme tied to gang investigation: DOJ
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19 plead guilty in Florida bank fraud scheme tied to gang investigation: DOJ
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POLK COUNTY, Fla. — 19 people have pleaded guilty to taking part in a large-scale bank fraud operation in Polk County, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Officials said the operation stretched across Florida and targeted hundreds of victims.

According to the DOJ, they first uncovered evidence of the operation while looking into violent activity linked to a street gang known as the “Trap Boys.”

During arrests connected to that case, detectives found stolen checks, debit cards, financial documents and identification cards belonging to other people.

According to court records, the fraud ring operated from 2021 through 2023 and involved altered checks, fake financial documents and stolen banking information used to withdraw money from accounts across the state.

Investigators said members of the group recruited people to provide bank account access, debit cards and login credentials so fraudulent checks could be deposited into accounts at banks and credit unions throughout Florida.

The conspiracy impacted about 26 financial institutions and more than 200 victims, including businesses, schools, law firms, insurance companies and state agencies, per the DOJ.

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