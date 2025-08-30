Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Three people, including child, killed in fiery Lake Wales crash: PCSO

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Three people were killed, including a young child, on Aug. 29 in a Lake Wales crash after the vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Traffic Homicide Unit was investigating the single-vehicle crash that occurred at about 10:58 p.m. on Scenic Highway and Egg Farm Road.

According to a PCSO report, a gray Hyundai four-door vehicle was traveling northbound on Scenic Highway when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

The vehicle drove straight through the curve and off the west shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle then traveled about 20 yards into a wooded area. It then then hit a tree, rotated and caught fire with the people still inside.

The occupants included the adult male driver, an adult woman and a young child.
The victims were killed by the fire, the report stated.

The investigation remains ongoing.

