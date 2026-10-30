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Town of Lake Hamilton Police chief terminated due to 'sustained policy violations': Letter

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LAKE HAMILTON, Fla. — The Town of Lake Hamilton has terminated Police Chief Christopher Votour after “sustained policy violations.”

The termination letter from Town Administrator Brittney Sandoval outlined multiple policy violations, including failing to process a written complaint properly and not contacting legal counsel before firing a police captain, which led to the employee's reinstatement.

The letter also said Votour had two alcoholic drinks at the Town’s Christmas Party in 2025 and then operated his police vehicle, which did not comply with the department's policies.

Votour was terminated effective Oct. 23, 2026.

Read full letter:

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