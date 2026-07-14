Lakeland Electric explains what's behind higher summer power bills

LAKELAND, Fla. — Higher-than-expected electric bills have many Lakeland Electric customers searching for answers.

Some customers say their monthly bills have jumped by more than $100 this summer, prompting a wave of complaints on social media.

However, Lakeland Electric says record-breaking heat, not higher electric rates, is largely to blame.

Regardless, for Lakeland mom Danielle Perry, the increase has become another strain on her family's budget.

"As a stay-at-home mom homeschooling three kids, you know, it adds up real quick," Perry said.

Perry says her family's electric bill has increased by about $100 to $120 a month.

"When we're already feeling it in groceries, and we're feeling it in gas, and then now we have this extra $130 just to keep our house cool in the summer, and we're not running it extremely cold, we keep our house at 76 to 78 in the summer, so we're definitely feeling it," Perry said.

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Lakeland Electric says the biggest reason behind the higher bills is simple: last month was the hottest June on record in Lakeland.

The utility also says the area missed many of its typical afternoon thunderstorms, which normally help cool homes during the hottest part of the day. Without that natural relief, air conditioners had to run longer into the evening, which increased electricity use.

Lakeland Electric says it also lowered its fuel charge twice this year, once in April and again in June, and maintains that increased electricity use, not higher electric rates, is responsible for most of the larger bills customers are seeing this summer.

To find out what homeowners can actually do, we spoke with Matthew Rosenkranz, owner and operator of Victory Air Conditioning and Refrigeration in Lakeland.

He says the biggest key is making sure your air conditioner is operating as efficiently as possible.

Among his recommendations:

Change your HVAC air filter every month.

Keep the outdoor condenser free of leaves, grass, and other debris.

Schedule professional maintenance at least once a year.

Use a shop vacuum monthly to clear the condensate drain line.

Use ceiling fans to help circulate cool air.

Close blinds or use blackout curtains during the hottest part of the day, especially on windows that receive afternoon sun.

Avoid making major thermostat changes if you're only leaving home for a few hours.

"Take care of your system, and then it will take care of you," Rosenkranz said.

He says one of the most common problems he sees is dirty coils, which force systems to work harder and can eventually damage the compressor.

“Older the age, less efficient. Not doing your tune-ups annually, at a minimum — maybe biannually — you lose efficiency. Dirty coils, not changing your filters — lose efficiency. There’s a lot of things,” he said.

If your air conditioner is older and facing an expensive repair, Rosenkranz says replacing it may actually save money over time because newer systems are significantly more efficient.

"It might actually pay for itself in the long run," he said.

Lakeland Electric also offers several programs to help customers lower energy use and manage higher summer bills.

The utility recommends scheduling a free Home Energy Check, which provides personalized recommendations based on your home's energy use. Customers can call 863-834-9535 to schedule an appointment.

Lakeland Electric also recommends setting your thermostat to 78 degrees and using ceiling fans. The utility notes that fans should cool people, not empty rooms.

Customers who schedule qualifying HVAC maintenance may also be eligible for a rebate of up to $100, and additional rebates are available for certain energy-saving improvements. More information is available through Lakeland Electric's energy efficiency programs.

Even as Lakeland Electric says this summer's higher bills are largely due to record-breaking heat, another increase could be on the horizon.

The utility is asking the Lakeland City Commission to approve a series of annual base rate increases beginning in October. If approved, the first increase would take effect on Oct. 1, with additional annual increases planned over the following three years.

The Lakeland City Commission is expected to vote on the proposal next week.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.