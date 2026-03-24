TRAFFIC: Dump truck overturned on SR 60 in Winter Haven, multiple lanes closed: FDOT

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An overturned dump truck has closed multiple lanes of State Road 60 in the Winter Haven area.
FDOT said Tuesday all westbound lanes of State Road 60 at Logistics Parkway in Polk County are closed.
The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on March 24, and the closure is expected to last several hours.
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital performs Tampa Bay's first slipped rib procedure using biodegradable plate
A local hospital has a new way to treat patients suffering from severe, radiating rib pain.
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital performs Tampa Bay's first slipped rib procedure