Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

TRAFFIC: Dump truck overturned on SR 60 in Winter Haven, multiple lanes closed: FDOT

Covering_Polk.png
WFTS
Covering_Polk.png
Posted

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An overturned dump truck has closed multiple lanes of State Road 60 in the Winter Haven area.

FDOT said Tuesday all westbound lanes of State Road 60 at Logistics Parkway in Polk County are closed.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on March 24, and the closure is expected to last several hours.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital performs Tampa Bay's first slipped rib procedure using biodegradable plate

A local hospital has a new way to treat patients suffering from severe, radiating rib pain.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital performs Tampa Bay's first slipped rib procedure

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.