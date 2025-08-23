Two men in critical condition after multi-county pursuit ends in Polk rollover crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two Zephyrhills residents were in critical condition on Saturday after they were ejected during a pursuit that began in Pasco County and ended in a Polk County rollover crash, authorities said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies were pursuing a Chevy Suburban on Friday, which was driving at a high at a high speed on southbound U.S. Highway 98 in north Lakeland.

Driving the Suburban was Mark DeLoach, 34, of Zephyrhills.

The Suburban then struck the rear of a Nissan SUV and then a Ram pickup truck, Polk Sheriff’s Office officials said

DeLoach lost control of the Suburban, causing it to roll, ejecting him and Christopher Shoults, 34, from Zephyrhills.

A third suburban passenger, Kendie Barnes, 30, also from Zephyrhills, suffered minor injuries.

Deloach and Shoults were both listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were treated at the scene but were not seriously injured.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was not part of the pursuit, officials said.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has yet to respond after being contacted about the nature of the pursuit.