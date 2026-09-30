U.S. 27 closed in Davenport due to gas leak: PCSO

DAVENPORT, FLA. — U.S. Highway 27 is closed in both directions in the Davenport area due to a gas leak, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
The highway was closed between Cottonwood Drive and Ridgewood Lakes Boulevard.
This area is about 2.5 miles south of the Interstate 4 interchange.
PCSO will provide an update when it has more information.
Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million
The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.
20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million