Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

U.S. 27 closed in Davenport due to gas leak: PCSO

polk gas leak.jpeg
Polk County Sheriff's Office
polk gas leak.jpeg
Posted

DAVENPORT, FLA. — U.S. Highway 27 is closed in both directions in the Davenport area due to a gas leak, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The highway was closed between Cottonwood Drive and Ridgewood Lakes Boulevard.

This area is about 2.5 miles south of the Interstate 4 interchange.

PCSO will provide an update when it has more information.

Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.

20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.