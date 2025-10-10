Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Underground tunnel forms underneath road in Winter Haven: WHPD

Winter Haven Police Department
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department (WHPD) said engineers are on site after a tunnel formed between two retention ponds.

Police said emergency crews arrived on Intermodal Drive on the evening of Oct. 9 and initially described a large sinkhole near a construction site, but it later became clear that it was just a retention pond under construction.

WHPD said during the construction of the new retention pond, water from an already completed retention pond across the road traveled underground toward the newer pond, connecting the two and creating a tunnel under the roadway.

Intermodel Drive was immediately closed indefinitely on Thursday evening. The road itself is still intact, but the underground cavity beneath it must be evaluated before it reopens, per WHPD.

Engineers are on site assessing the situation and plan to fill and stabilize the area.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

