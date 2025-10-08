Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen's artwork will be displayed on Polk County tax envelopes this Fall

The Polk County Tax Collector said it has awarded Hope Hallock a $2,500 scholarship prize for her winning design for this year's property tax bill envelope.
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County teen's artwork will be displayed in tax envelopes mailed to homes this coming Fall.

Hallock was surprised by the check on Monday.

Her art teacher, Ariel Jones, will also receive a $500 award for classroom supplies, the tax collector said.

She was the first winner of the Kids Tax Art competition, in which high school students submitted designs to be featured on the tax bill envelopes.

The Polk County Tax Collector said the design will be sent to 400,000 Polk County property owners on their bills this Fall.

