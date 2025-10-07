Lakeland breast cancer survivor creates Boxed by an Angel to comfort others fighting

LAKELAND, Fla. — After her own battle with breast cancer, Cathy Angel is now on a mission to comfort others through their cancer journey.

When Angel was going through chemotherapy in 2014, she said it was the little things, like the comforting gifts from friends and family that kept her going.

“I had an army of people surrounding me and I’m noticing that some of the women that apply for our boxes they just don’t have the support system that I had and that’s one of the reasons why I founded Boxed by an Angel,” said Angel.

Watch full report from Rebecca Petit

Breast cancer care packages

Angel now creates curated care packages for women fighting cancer.

“This particular lady, she is going through chemotherapy, but she also loves to cook. I try to put things in there that go with that. Maybe a little cookbook or soup bowl with a soup koozie,” said Angel.

When someone applies or is nominated to receive a Boxed by an Angel care package, their interests and comfort requirements are taken into account. This ensures that every box is carefully packed with items that cater to the recipient's physical and emotional well-being.

“Fuzzy socks are something that the women are always asking for, especially when they go to treatment and are sitting in their chemo bay,” she said.

Common items include cozy socks, journals, organic snacks and chemical-free products.

“A lot of what we’re putting on our skin is absorbed into our bodies. So we want to make sure all of the skin care items that we’re including in our boxes are safe for these women to use. That's something that is really important for their ongoing health and personal care,” Angel said.

Uplifting quotes and personalized handwritten notes add an extra layer of warmth and encouragement to every package.

Since starting Boxed by an Angel two years ago, she has shipped more than 500 boxes to women across the U.S. and as far away as Guatemala and Venezuela. She wants to raise more awareness in Polk County so that she can bless more breast cancer fighters in her backyard.

“I want her to feel loved, I want her to feel seen and I want her to feel something, other than being sick,” said Angel.

There are currently 36 women on the waiting list and Boxed by an Angel could use the community’s support. Sponsoring a box is $50. To learn more about becoming a sponsor visit Boxed by an Angel.



Share Your Story with Rebecca



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

Contact Rebecca Petit First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.