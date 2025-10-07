Polk County Fire Rescue ambulance involved in fatal crash in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) ambulance responding to an emergency call was involved in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Winter Haven that left one person dead.

According to Polk County's Public Safety Information Officer, the crash occurred at around 10 a.m. on Spirit Lake Road as the ambulance was traveling with its lights and sirens activated. When additional fire rescue crews arrived, they found the driver of the second vehicle had died.

The driver of the third vehicle was not injured. The two PCFR crew members in the ambulance were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released.

PCFR’s Special Operations unit helped the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) in removing the victim from the vehicle.

Spirit Lake Road was closed for several hours following the crash, but has since reopened.