Video: Auburndale gambling house raided, 10 others targeted: PCSO

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said the Auburndale Police Department was at the scene of an undercover illegal gambling investigation.
  • Video posted on social media shows illegal gambling machines being loaded up after an alleged raid in Auburndale.
  • The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said both deputies and officers from the Auburndale Police Department were at the scene of an undercover illegal gambling bust on Wednesday.
  • Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said they have worked with the Auburndale PD to raid 11 stores with alleged illegal gambling equipment.

  • PCSO posted a video to Facebook of gambling equipment being removed from a Discount & Deli, located at 602 Pilaklakaha Avenue.

  • PCSO said there will be a press conference about the raids at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

