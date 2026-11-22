PLANT CITY, Fla. — Days after five members of a Plant City family were found dead in what investigators say was a murder-suicide, the church they attended and members of the community are sharing their heartbreak and remembering the family.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Thursday afternoon to a home in the 1700 block of Sparkman Road after a 911 call came in around 3:20 p.m.

WATCH NOW: Church, community mourn Plant City family killed in murder-suicide

Church, community mourn Plant City family killed in murder-suicide

Sheriff Chad Chronister said a father killed his wife and their three young children before killing himself. The children were 1, 3 and 5 years old. Investigators were continuing to search for answers about what led to the killings.

Church remembers the Luechtefeld family

On Friday, Redeemer Church of Lakeland shared a statement saying the Luechtefeld family had been part of its church community for several years:

“Redeemer Church is heartbroken over the loss of the Luechtefeld family. They have been a vital part of our church community for several years. Please join our congregation in praying for their loved ones and the many people in our community who are grieving this loss.”

The church directed questions about the investigation to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Tampa Bay 28 The Plant City home where the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says a father killed his wife and three young children before killing himself. A small memorial is growing in front of the home.

Raquel Luechtefeld’s mother, Elizabeth Castle, also created a GoFundMe featuring photos of her daughter and grandchildren, Enoch, Hannah and Job, and sharing more about the family and the legacy; click here to support them.

‘It’s actually the talk of the town’

Beyond the family and church, the deaths are also prompting conversations throughout Plant City.

Carlos Pagan has owned a local barbershop for nearly 20 years. He describes Plant City as a larger city that still has the feeling of a small town, where people know one another and look out for their neighbors.

Pagan is also a father of four. He said that made hearing about the deaths of three young children especially difficult.

Tampa Bay 28 Carlos Pagan, a longtime Plant City barbershop owner and father of four, says the deaths have become a frequent topic of conversation among his customers.

“I'm a father of four myself, so definitely [it] hit my heart,” Pagan said. “You cannot comprehend how somebody can do that to ... their kids.”

Inside his barbershop, Pagan said customers have been talking about the case since the news broke.

“Everybody's talking about it. It's actually the talk of the town. Everybody's in the same position, same shock.”

Pagan said some of those conversations have focused on the children, the approaching Thanksgiving holiday and questions about how something like this could happen in their community.

Another Plant City family tragedy earlier this year

For Pagan, this week's killings are also difficult to process because Plant City experienced another murder-suicide earlier this year.

“Maybe six months ago somebody else [did] something really similar. Now this is the second one,” Pagan said.

In May, four people were killed at a Plant City home in a separate murder-suicide. Plant City Police later said Hailey Dempsey killed her mother and two of her children before shooting herself. A third child survived.

Tampa Bay 28 The scene of a separate Plant City murder-suicide in May. Police later determined a mother killed her mother and two of her children before killing herself. A third child survived.



Plant City Police Chief Richard Mills Jr. said investigators could not confirm a motive in that case. Mills said digital evidence showed “indications of mental illness.”

The two cases have not been linked, and authorities have not established mental illness as a motive in the Luechtefeld case.

Still, Pagan said experiencing another tragedy involving a Plant City family has led him and some of his customers to have conversations they might not otherwise have had.

‘We’re not alone’

Pagan said a barbershop can give people a space to open up about what they are going through.

He wants his customers and others in the community to know they don't have to struggle by themselves.

“If something is going through, you can come over here and I'm more than down to sit down and talk whatever is needed to, to help the community and help each other to grow out to whatever circumstances we're going through. We're not alone.”

Pagan said the tragedy has also reinforced something he believes the community learned during the pandemic.

Tampa Bay 28 A Plant City barbershop where owner Carlos Pagan says customers have been talking about the murder-suicide and the importance of supporting one another.



“I feel like the pandemic teaches that the most valuable thing that we have is each other and for some reason we have lost sense of that.”

His message now is for neighbors to lean on one another.

“We're stronger together,” Pagan said, adding that in a close-knit community, people can be “not just friends but family.”

Sheriff Chronister similarly urged anyone who needs help to ask for it, pointing to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay and its 211 helpline as a local resource.



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.