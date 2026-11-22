TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man accused of using a credit card skimming device at a Tampa store, and investigators are asking for the public's help finding a second suspect.

WATCH: Video from Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a store at 6275 W. Waters Ave. just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, after a skimming device was discovered on a credit card machine.

Investigators said two men returned to the store to retrieve the device but were spotted by loss prevention personnel.

Deputies arrested one of the men, identified as 45-year-old Nicolaie Vladescu.

The sheriff's office said Vladescu is part of a known nationwide criminal enterprise. Authorities did not provide additional details about the organization or his alleged involvement.

According to court documents, Vladescu faces several charges, including possession of a skimming device, fraudulent use of a payment card skimmer and fraudulent use of personal information.

Deputies are still searching for the second man involved.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.