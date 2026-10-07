How area hospitals coordinated response after deadly Winter Haven school bus crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of students needed medical care after a deadly school bus crash in Winter Haven Monday morning, sending patients to several area hospitals.

The crash involved a school bus carrying 37 Winter Haven High School students, along with the bus driver and her 9-year-old daughter. A Winter Haven High School sophomore and a Jeep driver were killed. Thirty-five people were transported to hospitals following the crash, and at least one person remains in critical condition, according to hospital officials.

Patients were taken to AdventHealth Heart of Florida, Lakeland Regional Health, Winter Haven Hospital and Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital.

Lakeland Regional prepares for surge of patients

Lakeland Regional Health treated 10 patients from the crash, including eight children and two adults.

As the only Level I trauma center in Polk County, the hospital regularly treats some of the region's most serious injuries.

James Wright, Lakeland Regional's associate vice president of emergency services, said trauma surgeons were on hand when the patients arrived.

“We had five trauma surgeons available on arrival with these patients as well as a multitude of ER physicians and nurses, as well as all the radiology staff. They were all on hand and ready to take care of the patients,” Wright said.

Wright said the hospital regularly trains for mass-casualty incidents, preparing staff across multiple departments to respond when there is a sudden influx of patients.

“We are prepared, we do train for these events," Wright said. "They may not happen very often, but when they do, the team all come together. All of the disciplines come together and our biggest focus is the patient and the families.”

Winter Haven Hospital treats 22 patients

Winter Haven Hospital evaluated 22 patients following the crash. Hospital leaders say all but one patient have been discharged. That patient was transferred to another facility for further care.

Tom Garthwaite, president of Winter Haven Hospital, credited hospital staff and first responders for the quick emergency response.

“Great teamwork throughout the hospital here at Winter Haven Hospital," Garthwaite said. "Very well trained staff, and our medical staff did a fantastic job. And then you cannot discount all of the work that goes on outside of the hospital, you know, with fire rescue out there.”

Coordination extends beyond hospitals

The medical response also involved coordination between hospitals, first responders, law enforcement and the school district.

Polk County Public Schools staff, the Polk County Sheriff's Office and other local agencies worked to help reunite students with their families.

WFTS

Wright said having a coordinated response is critical during a mass-casualty event.

“The biggest thing is to stay organized and stay prepared and follow the plan. It can look chaotic from the outside, but as long as you stay on the designated path and everyone knows what their assigned job is and they stay in their role, things really work smoothly,” Wright said.

Officials at Lakeland Regional say two patients remain hospitalized, including one who is in critical condition.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.