Polk County officials to provide update after high school student dies in school bus crash in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said it will provide an update on a school bus crash in Winter Haven in which two people, including a student, died.

On Sept. 5, around 6:15 a.m., the bus was carrying 37 high school students to Winter Haven High School on Lucerne Park Road. A white Chevy Malibu was driving in the opposite direction and veered over the line and crashed into the school bus. The school bus then crashed into a silver Jeep. A third vehicle was also involved.

WATCH: Officials provide update after student dies in school bus crash in Winter Haven

Polk County Sheriff's Office said it would provide an update on the crash at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Tampa Bay 28 will stream the update live.

The driver of the Jeep and a 10th grade student died as a result of the crash.

PCSO said 22 students were transported via another school bus, with a Polk County Fire Rescue paramedic attending to them, to the hospital.

Seven students were taken by ambulance to the hospital and three students were airlifted.

Family members took four students from the bus to the hospital, PCSO said.

The bus driver and her daughter, who was on the bus, were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

PCSO said most of the injured were treated and released Monday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a post on X that it will investigate the crash in coordination with the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

An NTSB spokesperson told Tampa Bay 28 in an email, "While the NTSB does not investigate every school bus crash, investigators will assess the circumstances of this crash to determine whether it raises safety issues with potential national significance."

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