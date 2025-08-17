Winter Haven man seriously injured in crash with 1968 GTO

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — According to the Winter Haven Public Safety Department, a man has been seriously injured following a crash on Sunday morning.
Officials said, according to witnesses, he was “weaving in and out of traffic and speeding” in a 1968 GTO on Havendale Blvd and 16th St., when he got to a curve and lost control.
Firefighters extricated him, and he was taken to Lakeland Regional Health as a trauma alert. Officials said he was awake and talking on scene, and he is currently in serious but stable condition.
He was cited for driving too fast for the conditions near the curve and for failing to maintain his lane.
