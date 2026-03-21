Winter Haven community pays tribute to Major Cody Khork

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven community gathered today to pay tribute to Major Cody Khork, a 35-year-old military police officer killed in a drone strike in Kuwait during the opening days of Operation Epic Fury.

Friends and family met at Haven Worship Center in Winter Haven on Saturday to remember Cody Khork after his body was flown home earlier this week.

Cody Khork, a Florida Southern College graduate, was remembered for his dedication to his country and his impact on those around him.

"How do you sum up the life like yours, Cody? You can't. But you can see it here in the faces of everyone whose lives you've touched," Stacey Khork, his stepmother, says.

Loved ones shared memories of Cody Khork's life, from his childhood in Winter Haven to his years in the Army.

"Khork was my...Khork was my best friend, my best man. And my brother," a friend said.

"I am better for having Cody in my life for 2.5 months. And so as we mourn his loss today, please internally recognize your gain for having known him," Khork's mentor from his ROTC days said.

The ceremony ended with an emotional message from his stepmother.

"There's a space in our lives now that will never be filled, but there's also something else that will never leave us. And that is pride. Unshakable. Undeniable pride. Because our son didn't just wear the uniform, he honored it. He led with integrity, he led with purpose, and he gave his life in service to his country," Stacy Khork said.

Cody Khork will be buried at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell on Monday. The procession to the cemetery is about 90 miles long.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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