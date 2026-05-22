Woman killed after thrown from car in Davenport crash: PCSO

DAVENPORT, FLA. — A 28-year-old woman was killed in a Davenport crash early Friday morning after she was thrown from the vehicle, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 2:34 a.m. near the intersection of Home Run Boulevard and Westview Road, Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) officials said.

According to evidence and witness statements, a 2019 BMW was traveling westbound on Home Run Boulevard when it entered a curve. The driver, a 26‑year‑old male, lost control, left the roadway and struck a power pole.

The vehicle then continued down a slope and rolled multiple times, a PCSO report stated.

Three people were inside the vehicle.

The driver and a 28‑year‑old female rear passenger were ejected.

The 31‑year‑old front passenger, who was the only occupant wearing a seat belt, remained inside the vehicle.

First responders took the driver to a local hospital with minor injuries. The front passenger was evaluated and cleared at the scene.

The female rear passenger later died from her injuries at a hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.