Woman killed after thrown from car in Davenport crash: PCSO

DAVENPORT, FLA. — A 28-year-old woman was killed in a Davenport crash early Friday morning after she was thrown from the vehicle, authorities said.
The crash occurred at about 2:34 a.m. near the intersection of Home Run Boulevard and Westview Road, Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) officials said.
According to evidence and witness statements, a 2019 BMW was traveling westbound on Home Run Boulevard when it entered a curve. The driver, a 26‑year‑old male, lost control, left the roadway and struck a power pole.
The vehicle then continued down a slope and rolled multiple times, a PCSO report stated.
Three people were inside the vehicle.
The driver and a 28‑year‑old female rear passenger were ejected.
The 31‑year‑old front passenger, who was the only occupant wearing a seat belt, remained inside the vehicle.
First responders took the driver to a local hospital with minor injuries. The front passenger was evaluated and cleared at the scene.
The female rear passenger later died from her injuries at a hospital.
The investigation remains ongoing.
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