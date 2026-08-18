Woman sought after stealing more than $850 from Davenport store: PCSO

DAVENPORT, FLA. — Polk County deputies searching for a woman they say stole more than $850 from a Davenport department store on Aug. 8, authorities said.

At 10 a.m., the white female suspect walked into the Marshalls store at 1191 Posner Blvd. in Davenport and stole items including boy's clothing, a linen hamper and other household items, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

The items taken were worth more than $850, officials said.

The woman appeared to be in her 40s, from 5-feet 5 inches to 5-feet 6-inches tall and about 200 pounds.

She was wearing a wearing a black T-shirt with graphics, jeans and flip flops.

Anyone has any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Roldan at (863) 944-8948 or email DRoldan@polksheriff.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

• CALL 1-888-400 TIPS (8477) Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida

• DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone

• VISIT http://heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip,"

• DOWNLOAD the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet