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18-year-old dies in I-75 crash in Sarasota County: FHP

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FHP
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SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said an 18-year-old Parrish woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Sarasota County.

FHP said a Ford Escape, driven by the Parrish woman, was traveling in the center lane of northbound Interstate 75 near mile marker 208 shortly after 10 p.m. on July 9.

According to the report, the driver attempted to change lanes into the inside northbound lane of I-75 and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then collided with a concrete traffic barrier and overturned several times, per FHP.

The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, per FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

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