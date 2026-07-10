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Bradenton man dies after I-75 collision in Manatee County: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol
WFTS
Florida Highway Patrol
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MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) continues to look into a deadly crash overnight on Interstate 75 in Manatee County.

FHP said the incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. on July 10 on the northbound part of I-75 at mile marker 215.

A 22-year-old Bradenton man was driving a 2025 Hyundai Kona on I-75, approaching mile marker 215, as a 22-year-old Parrish woman was driving a 1996 Honda Civic directly in front of the Hyundai, according to the report.

FHP said the front of the Hyundai collided with the rear of the Honda. The Hyundai then went off the road and collided with a tree.

The Bradenton man pronounced deceased on scene.

Both the Parrish woman driving the Honda and her 24-year-old Bradenton passenger suffered minor injuries, according to FHP.

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