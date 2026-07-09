Sarasota County approves funding for Phillippi Creek dredging projects

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County commissioners approved more than $60 million in stormwater and dredging projects Tuesday, including major work planned for Phillippi Creek and Hudson Bayou.

According to agenda items approved by the Sarasota County Commission, officials adopted funding and budget amendments tied to multiple stormwater improvement projects during the meeting.

Commissioners approved adding the Phillippi Creek Maximum Allowable Dredging project to the county’s Fiscal Year 2026-2030 Capital Improvement Program and authorized a Fiscal Year 2026 budget amendment totaling more than $45.3 million for the project.

The board also approved nearly $14.7 million for the Hudson Bayou Dredging project in the City of Sarasota.

In a separate action tied to Phillippi Creek, commissioners approved an additional budget amendment of nearly $491,000 for dredging and contingency funding.