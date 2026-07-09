Gas leak closes southbound lanes on 9th Street East in Bradenton: City officials

BRADENTON, Fla. — A gas leak closed part of 9th Street East in Bradenton on Thursday afternoon, according to city officials.

Officials said the City of Bradenton Fire Department is on scene of a gas leak on 7th Avenue East near 9th Street.

All lanes are blocked on southbound 9th Street East, south of Manatee Ave, per city officials.

7th Avenue East is closed at 9th Street East due to a gas leak. TECO crews are on scene, along with Bradenton Fire. Bradenton PD is directing traffic around the closure.

Please avoid the area if possible & use alternate routes. We'll provide updates as they become available pic.twitter.com/3Wg9K0h2Sq — City of Bradenton, Florida - Government (@BradentonGov) July 9, 2026

Officials said the Bradenton Police Department is assisting with detours.