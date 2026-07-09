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Gas leak closes southbound lanes on 9th Street East in Bradenton: City officials

All lanes are blocked on southbound 9th St E, south of Manatee Ave.
City of Bradenton
All lanes are blocked on southbound 9th St E, south of Manatee Ave.
Posted

BRADENTON, Fla. — A gas leak closed part of 9th Street East in Bradenton on Thursday afternoon, according to city officials.

Officials said the City of Bradenton Fire Department is on scene of a gas leak on 7th Avenue East near 9th Street.

All lanes are blocked on southbound 9th Street East, south of Manatee Ave, per city officials.

Officials said the Bradenton Police Department is assisting with detours.

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