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2 dead, suspect in custody after Sarasota shooting

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SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating a shooting that left two people dead on Saturday morning.

Deputies said they were called around 11:45 a.m. to the 4700 block of Mondrian Court in Sarasota for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies found two victims deceased on the back porch of a residence.

The suspected shooter was detained at the scene and brought to the sheriff’s office headquarters to be interviewed, per SCSO.

According to SCSO, all parties involved have been accounted for, and there is no current threat to the public.

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