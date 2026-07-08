Teen arrested on murder charge in connection to fatal Sarasota shooting: SPD

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police announced Wednesday afternoon the arrest of a teen in connection to a death investigation in Sarasota.
The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) arrested a 17-year-old boy on July 8 in Manatee County for a homicide that happened on July 7.
SPD an 18-year-old man died of a gunshot wound after officers responded to a call of a person lying on the ground bleeding at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The incident happened near 15th Street and Central Avenue, where first responders performed CPR until EMS arrived.
The man died on the way to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
The 17-year-old boy is facing a felony charge of second-degree murder.
The case remains under investigation and SPD asks anyone with information to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6067 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).
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