Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Officials looking to locate missing endangered 2-year-old after mother flees from deputies in Walmart theft

mom and child
Manatee County Sheriff's Office
mom and child
Posted
and last updated

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said detectives are looking for a 27-year-old woman who fled after a theft investigation at a Bradenton Walmart.

Deputies said Courtney Faith Stanley was at 6225 State Road 64 East on Tuesday during the investigation. Her 2-year-old daughter, Amara, was “unrestrained in the vehicle” as Stanley sped away, hitting a deputy.

Authorities said due to her actions, the child is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 941-747-3011.

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.