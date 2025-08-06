Officials looking to locate missing endangered 2-year-old after mother flees from deputies in Walmart theft

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said detectives are looking for a 27-year-old woman who fled after a theft investigation at a Bradenton Walmart.

Deputies said Courtney Faith Stanley was at 6225 State Road 64 East on Tuesday during the investigation. Her 2-year-old daughter, Amara, was “unrestrained in the vehicle” as Stanley sped away, hitting a deputy.

Authorities said due to her actions, the child is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 941-747-3011.