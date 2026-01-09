Florida man seen carrying lectern though US capitol in Jan. 6, 2021 filed to run for elected office: SOE

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man who gained notoriety for a picture of him carrying a lectern through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has filed to run for elected office.

Manatee County Supervisor of Elections shows Adam Johnson filed to run for Manatee County Commission District 6, At-Large.



Adam Johnson Manatee by Tampa Bay 28

The paperwork shows Johnson filed his candidacy to run on Jan. 6, 2026—five years to the day after he was photographed carrying a lectern through the U.S. Capitol.

Johnson pled guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building and was sentenced to 75 days in prison.

He was pardoned by President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2025 along with 1,600 others convicted or standing trial for offenses related to Jan. 6.