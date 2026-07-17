46-year-old deputy chief at Manatee County EMS arrested for engaging in lewd acts with minor: MCSO

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials have arrested a deputy chief at Manatee County Emergency Services for engaging in lewd acts with a minor.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced Friday 46-year-old Zachary Molnar, a deputy chief with Manatee County EMS, faces a lewd and lascivious conduct charge.

MCSO said the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit was contacted by the FBI's Florida field office on July 16 about a case involving Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) linked to a suspect in another jurisdiction.

As investigators were examining the suspect's device, they found images and videos of Molnar engaging in lewd acts with a child under 14 years old.

After executing a search warrant for Molnar’s home, officials confirmed Molnar was the person in the images with minor.

The child told investigators Molnar had committed lewd acts within the past few months.

Detectives found evidence revealing the abuse was happening for several years.

Molnar was detained and taken to Manatee County Jail on one count of lewd and lascivious conduct.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing for potential additional charges.