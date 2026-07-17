Bradenton PD to share findings in investigation after officer kills man family says was partially paralyzed

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) is scheduled to hold a press conference to discuss the findings of an officer-involved shooting investigation.

Chief Josh Cramer will speak at 11 a.m. on July 17 about the findings from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's investigation into the officer-involved shooting on March 10 that left 56-year-old William "Tyrone" Bell dead.

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Tampa Bay 28's Jada Williams covered the story in March.

The Bradenton Police Department told Williams that its narcotics unit had a search warrant to go inside the home in the 300 block of 10th Avenue West on March 10. When inside the home, police said they noticed a closed door of a room where "activity" was happening.

"It was a high-risk search warrant, meaning we had information that at least one person inside the home was a convicted felon and there was at least one gun in the home," said Bradenton Police spokesperson Meredith Censullo.

Censullo said the SWAT team noticed movement inside the home as they approached and slowed down. Once inside, they encountered a room near the entrance they could not see into.

"As they attempted to enter that room, they saw a person inside the room with a gun," Censullo said. "There were commands given to that person. The person did not comply with those commands, and one of our officers fired shots."

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A SWAT medic on scene immediately provided aid, but Bell did not survive.

Bell's brother, William "James" Bell, told Jada Williams his brother was partially paralyzed and could not get to the door quickly.

"They came here to serve a warrant, a drug warrant, and he didn't open the door fast enough," James Bell said. "He [is] partially paralyzed so he couldn't get to the door fast, and they being that they served a warrant, they should have known this."

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James Bell said officers shot flash bangs through the window before firing and said he believed someone on scene told officers his brother was handicapped before they fired.

Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event and stream it live on the website and Facebook.

BPD said it will provide the officer's body-worn camera video after the press conference.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Robert Boyd will provide more details as they become available.