5-year-old riding scooter in critical condition after being hit by vehicle: North Port PD

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port police said a 5-year-old girl has been hospitalized after an accident on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on July 16 at Kerman Street and Countess Avenue, when the girl rode her scooter out into the street as a vehicle was nearby.
She remains in the hospital in critical condition as of Friday, July 17, police said.
The child was not wearing a helmet, according to police.
Church pastor describes gunshots after 2 Hillsborough County deputies were shot
A pastor at a church in Ruskin described hearing the gunfire after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a suspect shot two deputies.
Church pastor describes gunshots after 2 Hillsborough County deputies were shot