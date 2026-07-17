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5-year-old riding scooter in critical condition after being hit by vehicle: North Port PD

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NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port police said a 5-year-old girl has been hospitalized after an accident on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on July 16 at Kerman Street and Countess Avenue, when the girl rode her scooter out into the street as a vehicle was nearby.

She remains in the hospital in critical condition as of Friday, July 17, police said.

The child was not wearing a helmet, according to police.

Church pastor describes gunshots after 2 Hillsborough County deputies were shot

A pastor at a church in Ruskin described hearing the gunfire after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a suspect shot two deputies.

Church pastor describes gunshots after 2 Hillsborough County deputies were shot

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