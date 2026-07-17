5-year-old riding scooter in critical condition after being hit by vehicle: North Port PD

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port police said a 5-year-old girl has been hospitalized after an accident on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on July 16 at Kerman Street and Countess Avenue, when the girl rode her scooter out into the street as a vehicle was nearby.

She remains in the hospital in critical condition as of Friday, July 17, police said.

The child was not wearing a helmet, according to police.