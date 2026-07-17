Sinkhole causes road closure on Bahia Vista St. in Sarasota: SSO

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Sheriff's Office said eastbound lanes of Bahia Vista Street are closed due to a sinkhole.

According to SSO, a water main break created the sinkhole. The eastbound lanes of Bahia Vista Street between Honore Ave. and Cattlemen Road are closed while crews are on the scene, beginning repairs.

Officials said this will impact traffic all day on Friday, July 17. Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.