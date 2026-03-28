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57-year-old man reported Missing Endangered in Manatee County

William Curlett was last seen Saturday around 1 a.m. on Runabout Way in Bradenton.
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BRADENTON, Fla. — A Missing Endangered Adult alert was issued Saturday morning for a 57-year-old man in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

William Curlett, 57, reportedly left a residence on the 4600 block of Runabout Way in Bradenton around 1 a.m. on Saturday. Prior to leaving, Curlett made statements that he might intend to harm himself, according to a news release.

Curlett was driving a gray Honda sedan with Florida license plate Z1000YA. Detectives said they believe he is driving south on Interstate 75 and might be headed toward Naples.

Curlett was last seen wearing jeans and a gray shirt, per the release.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

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