Bradenton mother charged after 4-year-old drowns at pool party: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 4-year-old girl drowned Saturday night during a pool party and her mother has been arrested on a child neglect charge, according to the Bradenton Police Department (BPD).

Police said they were called to the Kendall Ridge apartment complex at 302 26th Avenue West around 9:10 p.m. and arrived within three minutes. Officers immediately began CPR before EMS transported the child to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to a news release.

Investigators said a large group, including the child’s family, was at the party. The girl was swimming when she slipped underwater. Detectives believe she was at the bottom of the pool for several minutes before being discovered.

The child’s mother, 32-year-old Rosette Pierrecius, was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of child neglect causing great bodily harm, per the release.

"We grieve along with the community on the tragic loss of a child," said BPD in the release. "Sadly, drowning is the leading cause of death in America among children one to four, and drownings can happen even with many adults present.

The department emphasized the importance of having a dedicated “water watcher” at all times around swimming areas, even when lifeguards are present, to help keep children safe.

The investigation is ongoing.