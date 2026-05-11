Sarasota police asking for public's help after child's death: SPD

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is seeking the public's help to find out the circumstances surrounding the death of a child on Monday.

SPD said dispatch received a call for a child who was not responsive around 8 a.m. on May 11.

First responders arrived at the scene in the 2800 block of Dixie Avenue, where they attempted to revive the child.

SPD said the child was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where the child later died.

Police urge anyone with information to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.