Bicyclist dies in crash on John Ringling Causeway, police investigating: SPD

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) said it is investigating a fatal crash after a bicyclist died on Saturday night.

SPD said officers responded to the 1100 block of John Ringling Causeway at around 11:30 p.m. on May 30 after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle.

Police said the bicyclist, a 35-year-old Sarasota woman, was riding in the westbound lanes of John Ringling Causeway.

The report said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Sarasota man, was also traveling in the westbound lanes of John Ringling Causeway when the vehicle collided with the bicyclist.

The bicyclist died at the scene from her injuries, per the report.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

SPD said the crash is under investigation and asks anyone with information on the case to call Officer Jason Frank at 941-263-6870.