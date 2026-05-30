Manatee County deputies make 3 DUI arrests during saturation patrol: MCSO

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Traffic Unit made three DUI arrests during a saturation patrol Friday night, according to a news release.

Deputies said, in addition to the arrests, they also tested two other drivers, one of them a juvenile, for impairment.

The unit also wrote three criminal traffic summons, issued 51 civil citations and handed out 40 warnings, per the release.

The next DUI saturation patrol in Manatee County is scheduled for Friday, June 26, MCSO said.